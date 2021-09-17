Emma Watson Reveals Why She Doesn't Take Selfies With Fans

Emma Watson doesn't take selfies with her fans -- but she has a logical reason why photos with her admirers are off-limits.

During a February 2017 interview with Vanity Fair, the 31-year-old actress, who is known for roles in films, including The Perks of Being a Wallflower, The Bling Ring, Little Women, and, of course, Harry Potter, said that because she prioritizes her safety, she does not believe that taking selfies with her fans is a good idea. After all, it gives many people access to her location.