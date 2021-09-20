Trending Stories
Christina Aguilera Criticized While Lifting Shirt In Thigh-Highs

Christina Aguilera close up
ChristinaAguilera/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Christina Aguilera is facing backlash as sizzling photos of her lifting up her shirt in a thigh-highs getup attracts comments. The 40-year-old superstar singer managed to impress "Queen" rapper Nicki Minaj with her edgy stage look last night, but not everyone was digging what they saw.

On Thursday, the Grammy winner shared shots from her string of performances at LadyLand festival. Her Instagram followers are now calling the images edited - and badly so. See the hot shots and wobbly feedback below.

Stuns In Statement Stage Looks

Christina Aguilera in jeans at home
Xtina/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Aguilera, who ushered in the stringy bikini and low-rise pants vibes seen in her 2002 "Stripped" video - and she's been recreating the look - opened posing backstage and wearing black latex thigh-high boots, a tiny sheer red thong, plus a statement yellow tee with cartoon breasts drawn on it.

Xtina, pouting with a kiss-face and wearing very heavy eyeshadow and bold red lipstick, raised her shirt cheekily, also holding a green drink and showing off her belly ring.

Scroll For The Shots!

The blonde bombshell, who has been making headlines for self-acceptance and a more natural finish in recent years, then shared a photo in chaps and pulling off major Lady Marmalade vibes. The singer returned in her knotted-up boob tee look for more backstage photos - these came captioned with heart and lip emojis.

Over 290,000+ likes poured in, but so did remarks over the alleged Photoshop wand. "Why her legs don't look real" was a comment gaining over 500 likes. Swipe for the gallery - scroll for more below.

Fans Calling Photoshop

Christina Aguilera in cut-out dress
Shutterstock | 842245

Fans have been jumping in to reply. "I thought the same about the first pic, zoom in and you'll see what I mean," one wrote. "Too much Photoshop" was a reply gaining over 450 likes.

"Same here," a user agreed. "Really bad Photoshop," they added. Others, however, considered the look might be a bodysuit and therefore not showing Aguilera's actual skin. The star was, however, called "gorgeous either way," and she's been opening up on being her true self, this as she celebrates being 40.

Thoughts On Being 40

Aguilera celebrated her 40th with a massive bodysuit show-off to Megan Thee Stallion music on Instagram. She later told Health:

"You start asking yourself: "Why am I holding back in certain areas of my life? Who am I really living my life for?" And with age, you figure out that life is too short to waste time thinking about what other people think about you."

"I've realized I am making memories for myself and that I shouldn't worry about what other people think," Aguilera confidently concluded.

