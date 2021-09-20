Christina Aguilera Criticized While Lifting Shirt In Thigh-Highs

Christina Aguilera is facing backlash as sizzling photos of her lifting up her shirt in a thigh-highs getup attracts comments. The 40-year-old superstar singer managed to impress "Queen" rapper Nicki Minaj with her edgy stage look last night, but not everyone was digging what they saw.

On Thursday, the Grammy winner shared shots from her string of performances at LadyLand festival. Her Instagram followers are now calling the images edited - and badly so. See the hot shots and wobbly feedback below.