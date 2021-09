Alexandra Daddario hit it big when she landed the role of Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson film series in 2010. But what inspired the 35-year-old actress to pursue a career in the world of entertainment?

During a recent interview with IMDb’s Take 5, Daddario revealed that when it came to her decision to become an actress, she credits Les Miserables, specifically the character known as Cosette.

Looking back, Daddario said that she went to see the musical on Broadway at the age of 12.