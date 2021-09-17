'The Conners' Season 4 Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

The Connors is returning to ABC for a fourth season later this month.

The show initially launched as a spinoff of Roseanne, which was canceled by the network following a scandal involving actress Roseanne Barr. Noel Fisher, then, joined the cast as Little Ed Jr. for Season 3 of the Matt Williams-created, Emmy award-winning comedy series. The Conners has been a huge hit for ABC with a 50 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes for Season 3.

Find out when Season 4 will premiere, who's returning, and more by reading on.