'The Conners' Season 4 Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

Noel Fisher wears a blue blazer and black tie.
Shutterstock | 842245
TV
Lindsay Cronin

The Connors is returning to ABC for a fourth season later this month.

The show initially launched as a spinoff of Roseanne, which was canceled by the network following a scandal involving actress Roseanne Barr. Noel Fisher, then, joined the cast as Little Ed Jr. for Season 3 of the Matt Williams-created, Emmy award-winning comedy series. The Conners has been a huge hit for ABC with a 50 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes for Season 3.

Find out when Season 4 will premiere, who's returning, and more by reading on.

When Is The Release Date Of 'The Conners' Season 4?

Noel Fisher wears a blue and black printed blazer.
Shutterstock | 673594

The Connors season four will premiere its first episode, which has been named "Trucking Live in Front of a Fully Vaccinated Studio Audience," on ABC on September 22.

The network first confirmed the renewal of the show on May 14, 2021. At the time, Deadline revealed the television program's third season was ABC's top comedy show with 4.7 million total viewers.

Months later, on August 26, fans of the series got their first look at the new episodes with a promo on YouTube.

Who Is In The Cast Of 'The Conners' Season 4?

Noel Fisher wears jeans on red carpet with show poster in background.
Shutterstock | 3459434

While fans will have to wait and see if Noel Fisher will reprise his role on Season 4, there are a number of other cast members who will likely be seen throughout the new episodes, including John Goodman, who plays the beloved Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf, who stars as Jackie Harris, and Sara Gilbert, who plays Darlene Conner-Healy.

The rest of the cast consists of Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jayden Rey, Maya Lynne Robinson, and Jay R. Ferguson.

What Is 'The Conners' Season 4 About?

Noel Fisher in a suit with blonde hair.
Shutterstock | 751606

At the end of August, Deadline revealed that Season 4 would kick off with a live show for its first episode. As for what that episode will entail, a Conner family member will be calling two winners, one for the East Coast and one for the West Coast, of their “You Can Be A Conner” sweepstakes

“We’re going to be calling our friends, randomly selected, and talking to them live on air about their lives and how they relate to the Conners and their lives,” the series’ executive producer Bruce Helford revealed. “It’s never been done before and its going to be something pretty special.”

Emma Kenney Was Thrilled About Noel Fisher's Addition

Noel Fisher smiles in black.
Shutterstock | 564025

Last year, after Noel Fisher was first brought to The Connors, Emma Kenney, who plays Harris Conner-Healy, expressed her excitement.

“I was so excited to hear that Noel [Fisher] was going to be joining The Conners for a few episodes because I love him,” Kenney told Hollywood Life. “I’ve grown up with him and it was so nice to be able to take him under my wing. It’s always scary for somebody to come guest star. I’d like to hope he was happy that I was there to welcome him in.”

Don't miss the premiere of The Connors Season 4 on September 22 on ABC.

