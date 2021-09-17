How Damon Salvatore Stopped Being A 'Lovable Villain' On 'The Vampire Diaries'

Ian Somerhalder's character in The Vampire Diaries, Damon Salvatore, was supposed to be the CW series' resident villain. However, despite his many dirty deeds, some viewers found him endearing. So, what's a villain to do? Kill someone, of course!

Looking back on the popular teen drama, which aired for eight seasons, from September 2009 until March 2017, showrunners Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson spoke to Entertainment Weekly about what led to the decision to have Salvatore murder Jeremy Gilbert, who was played by Steven R. McQueen.