Will Melissa Roxburgh Return To 'Manifest' For Season 4?

Melissa Roxburgh has been acting in the role of NYPD detective Michaela Stone on Manifest, which follows passengers of Flight 828 flight, who suddenly reappear five years after being presumed dead, since the Jeff Rake-directed supernatural drama began airing in September 2018. But will she return to the show for Season 4 as it moves to Netflix following a cancellation from NBC?

Earlier this month, much to the surprise of many fans, Deadline revealed that two of the series' cast members would not be included in the new episodes.

Keep scrolling to find out who won't be in Season 4.