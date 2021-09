Jenelle Evans is showing off her amazing bikini body after revealing she's ditched fast food and is losing weight "without trying." The former Teen Mom 2 star, fresh from announcing her new health kick on Instagram, has been photographed at the beach and with husband David Eason, and it was smiles all-around from the ex MTV face as she lives her best life.

Paparazzi photos this week showed 29-year-old Jenelle in a rust-colored bikini - check out the photos and her Instagram reveal below.