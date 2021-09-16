'Jujutsu Kaisen 0' Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

After successful manga and anime releases of Jujutsu Kaisen, a film version of the series titled Jujutsu Kaisen: 0 is set to be released. Jujutsu Kaisen: 0 would be based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Gege Akutami. The upcoming movie would be a prequel, meaning that it would feature the events before the main protagonist, Yuji Itadori, met Satoru Gojo.

MAPPA will be in charge of animation for the upcoming movie, which was originally titled Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School before being changed to Jujutsu Kaisen: 0. And, Sunghoo Park will direct the movie. Fans are clearly excited, as the Twitter account for Jujutsu Kaisen recently surpassed 1 million followers.