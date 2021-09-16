Gabby Petito Disappearance: Bodycam Footage Released, Boyfriend Still Won't Talk

Twenty two year old Gabby Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie went on a cross-country road trip in July, but only Laundrie returned home.

He drove back to his North Port, Florida home in Petito's 2012 Ford Transit van and has refused to cooperate with the police since, issuing statements through his attorneys.

Petito, a Long Island native, was last seen at Grand Teton National Park in the state of Wyoming. Her parents last heard from her in late August.

North Port police provided an update on Thursday, here's what they said.