Gabby Petito Disappearance: Bodycam Footage Released, Boyfriend Still Won't Talk

Gabby Petito on police bodycam footage.
[YouTube]
News
Damir Mujezinovic

Twenty two year old Gabby Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie went on a cross-country road trip in July, but only Laundrie returned home.

He drove back to his North Port, Florida home in Petito's 2012 Ford Transit van and has refused to cooperate with the police since, issuing statements through his attorneys.

Petito, a Long Island native, was last seen at Grand Teton National Park in the state of Wyoming. Her parents last heard from her in late August.

North Port police provided an update on Thursday, here's what they said.

Missing Person Case

As CBS News reported, North Port police chief Todd Garrison said that Petito's disappearance is still being investigated as a missing person case and that no criminality is suspected for the time being.

No search teams are on the ground because police are trying to narrow down areas to investigated, Garrison said.

"We have resources and law enforcement partners that are out in the field following up tips and leads but as far as a grid search right now, we're still trying to narrow down geographic areas," he explained.

Laundrie Won't Cooperate

Brian Laundrie on police bodycam footage.
[YouTube][FOX 13 News Utah]

Laundrie is still refusing to cooperate with the authorities, Garrison told the press.

"We share the frustration with the world right now. Two people went on a trip, one person returned and that person that returned isn't providing us with any information."

"My focus isn't to bring Brian in right now. My focus is to find Gabby," the police chief added.

Gabby's father Joe Petito pleaded with the public to come forward with any information that could help the police locate his daughter.

"Whatever you can do to make sure my daughter comes home, I'm asking for that help. There is nothing else that matters to me now.," he said.

Bodycam Footage Released

Petito and Laundrie had a dispute when they were in Utah and police had to intervene.

As Yahoo News reported, Utah police have released body camera footage.

The video shows a visibly distraught Petito, wiping away tears.

"I’m sorry. We’ve just been fighting this morning. Some personal issues," she told the officers, saying that she was struggling with her mental health.

"It was a long day. We were camping yesterday," Laundrie added.

The couple apparently had a physical altercation -- Laundrie had scratches on his face.

Watch the full video below.

Latest Updates

Utah police confirmed Wednesday that officers responded to a report of a domestic assault. However, they concluded that there were no significant injuries and categorized the incident not as a domestic assault, but as a "mental health break."

Laundrie told the officers that both he and Petito suffered from a mental condition but didn't take medication for it.

At the Thursday press briefing North Port police chief Garrison said that his team has reviewed the couple's dispute.

"Yes, they had a disturbance. Yes, it was captured on body camera of their interaction with law enforcement. But beyond that, I don't know what it has to do with the disappearance," he stated.

