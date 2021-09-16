Shannon Sharpe Doesn't Think Tom Brady Deserves To Be Named Offensive Player Of Week 1

Shannon Sharpe, on Twitter, made his feelings known about Tom Brady being named Offensive Player of the Week.

Veteran quarterback Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers started the 2021 NFL season strong after beating the Dak Prescott-led Dallas Cowboys, 31-29, in the season-opener last Thursday night at Raymond James Stadium. Brady established an impressive performance against the Cowboys, completing 32 of 50 passes for 379 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

With their win against the Cowboys, the 44-year-old quarterback was named Week 1's Offensive Player of the Week by Pro Football Focus.

