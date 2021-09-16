Trending Stories
Celebrities

Rebel Wilson Impresses In Unzipped Swimsuit After Weight Loss

News

Gabby Petito Disappearance: Bodycam Footage Released, Boyfriend Still Won't Talk

Celebrities

Bethenny Frankel Shows How Underwear Functions 'As A Bikini'

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Trade Would Send Karl-Anthony Towns To Rockets For Package Centered On Christian Wood

Celebrities

Irina Shayk Breaks Silence On Kanye West Dating Rumors

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Impresses With Morning Yoga Pants Run

Shannon Sharpe Doesn't Think Tom Brady Deserves To Be Named Offensive Player Of Week 1

Shannon Sharpe wearing a suit and tie.
Wikimedia
Football
JB Baruelo

Shannon Sharpe, on Twitter, made his feelings known about Tom Brady being named Offensive Player of the Week.

Veteran quarterback Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers started the 2021 NFL season strong after beating the Dak Prescott-led Dallas Cowboys, 31-29, in the season-opener last Thursday night at Raymond James Stadium. Brady established an impressive performance against the Cowboys, completing 32 of 50 passes for 379 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

With their win against the Cowboys, the 44-year-old quarterback was named Week 1's Offensive Player of the Week by Pro Football Focus.

Scroll to see Sharpe's reaction.

Shannon Sharpe Reacts On Tom Brady's Recent Achievement

Tom Brady executing a play
Shutterstock | 487966

However, some people don't seem to be happy with Brady being recognized as Week 1's Offensive Player of the Week, including Fox Sports 1 Shannon Sharpe. Sharpe isn't denying that Brady was remarkable in the Buccaneers' victory over the Cowboys, but he believes that there are other players who played better than him in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

"I have a big problem with this. Tom Brady played well, but I don't think anybody that watched Sunday's games think that Brady played better than Kyler Murray, Mahomes, Jamies & Stafford," Sharpe said, via Twitter.

Kyler Murray Better Choice Than Tom Brady, Per Sharpe

Kyler Murray passing the ball
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Cardinals_QB_Kyler_Murray_winds_up.jpg

Sharpe definitely has a point. Aside from Brady, Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals, Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams, Jameis Winston of the New Orleans Saints, and Patrick Mahones II of the Kansas City Chiefs also established outstanding performances in their previous games. Of all the QBs that Sharpe mentioned, Nick Goss of NBC Sports Boston believes that Murray is the "best choice" to win Week 1's Offensive Player the Week award.

In the Cardinals' dominant victory over the Tennessee Titans, Murray completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 289 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.

Tom Brady Also Named FedEx Air Player Of The Week

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans
Shutterstock | 249825454

Sharpe, Goss, and other NFL analysts have every right to have their own opinion regarding who they think deserves to win Week 1's Offensive Player of the Week. However, Pro Football Focus wasn't the only ones that gave Brady that recognition for his performance against the Cowboys.

According to Buccaneers.com, Brady was also FedEx Air's Player of the Week in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. This is the third time that the veteran quarterback has won the award since joining the Buccaneers in 2020.

Tom Brady Plays Same Intensity As Last Season's Week 13

Tom Brady throws a pass for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Shutterstock

Meanwhile, according to Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com, the intensity that Brady showed in their recent game against the Cowboys was similar to how he played in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

"Brady was Pro Football Focus' highest-graded passer from Week 13 forward last season -- and he just topped the PFF board again in Week 1 of 2021," Rosenthal wrote. "Justin Herbert﻿, sensational in every respect, was outplayed by a man who was in the NFL when Herbert was 2 years old."

Latest Headlines

Kaley Cuoco Impresses With Morning Yoga Pants Run

September 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Cavaliers Could Offer Collin Sexton & Kevin Love To Lakers In Exchange For Russell Westbrook

September 16, 2021

'My 600-Lb Life' Star Dr. Now Under Fire For Joking About Pandemic Weight Gain

September 16, 2021

'Call Her Daddy's' Alexandra Cooper Flaunts Massive Fries Appetite

September 16, 2021

Gabby Petito Disappearance: Bodycam Footage Released, Boyfriend Still Won't Talk

September 16, 2021

Alex Murdaugh Turns Himself In, Arrested for Insurance Fraud Related to Shooting

September 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.