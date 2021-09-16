Alex Murdaugh Turns Himself In, Arrested for Insurance Fraud Related to Shooting

South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh, whose wife and son were killed in June, has turned himself in to Hampton County police as of Thursday morning.

Alex Murdaugh was shot in the head earlier this month, but survived. He initially blamed the shooting on an unidentified man, but on Monday admitted that he actually participated in a conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.

The man Murdaugh conspired with, Curtis Edward Smith, is being charged with assisted suicide, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, insurance fraud, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.