'My 600-Lb Life' Star Dr. Now Under Fire For Joking About Pandemic Weight Gain

Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, aka Dr. Now, from TLC's My 600-Lb Life, is under fire online.

After starring on My 600-Lb Life for its past nine seasons, the popular surgeon, who specializes in weight-related operations, has gained close to a 1/2 million followers on Instagram. Unfortunately, with that fame has come challenges, most recently due to a comment he made about pandemic weight gain.

According to a September 8 report from TV Show Ace, Dr. Now is being called out for allegedly making light of mental health issues on Instagram.