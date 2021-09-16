Trending Stories
'My 600-Lb Life' Star Dr. Now Under Fire For Joking About Pandemic Weight Gain

Dr. Younan Nowzaradan wears glasses and a medical jacket.
Dr. Younan Nowzaradan | Instagram
Celebrities
Lindsay Cronin

Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, aka Dr. Now, from TLC's My 600-Lb Life, is under fire online.

After starring on My 600-Lb Life for its past nine seasons, the popular surgeon, who specializes in weight-related operations, has gained close to a 1/2 million followers on Instagram. Unfortunately, with that fame has come challenges, most recently due to a comment he made about pandemic weight gain.

According to a September 8 report from TV Show Ace, Dr. Now is being called out for allegedly making light of mental health issues on Instagram.

Dr. Younan Nowzaradan Was Trying To Be Funny

Dr. Younan Nowzaradan smiles in medical jacket.
Dr. Younan Nowzaradan | Instagram

Earlier this month, in a post shared with his over 429,000 fans and followers, Dr. Now shared a meme with his face looking skeptical and a caption that received plenty of negative attention from his online audience.

“So you’re telling me that everyone gained weight during the pandemic?? Huh? So basically an eating disorder spread faster than a virus!?” the meme asked.

Although Dr. Now was trying to be funny, many of his followers found his pandemic joke to be offensive.

Dr. Younan Nowzaradan Was Accused Of Failing To Take Mental Health Seriously

Dr. Younan Nowzaradan points to photos of patients.
Dr. Younan Nowzaradan | Instagram

While Dr. Now works in the medical field, he was accused, by several Instagram users who followed him, of failing to take mental health issues seriously. After all, eating was a coping mechanism for many, who faced heartbreaking trials amid the quarantines of 2020 and 2021.

“Okay let’s make light of eating disorders, cause it’s bad enough having but knowing other people want to joke about it, smh,” one person shared in a comment on the TLC reality star's Instagram post.

Dr. Younan Nowzaradan May Not Have Made The Post Himself

Dr. Younan Nowzaradan points at scale.
Dr. Younan Nowzaradan | Instagram

Another person said Dr. Now's meme was downright offensive and suggested he wasn't supportive of those who were, and continue, to struggle with the impact COVID-19 has had on the world.

“This is offensive. you don’t have a very good concept or support for mental health despite being a skilled surgeon /MD. it’s unfortunate,” another person said.

Amid the criticism, there was some positivity sent in the direction of Dr. Now with one particular person saying that they suspected he wasn't the one who posted the message.

'My 600-Lb Life' Season 10 Seems To Be A Sure-Thing

Dr. Younan Nowzaradan looks concerned in medical jacket.
Dr. Younan Nowzaradan | Instagram

Although TLC has not yet shared any official news in regard to a 10th season of My 600-Lb Life, the Inquisitr previously reported that leaked footage shared on Facebook showed one of the series' would-be contestants engaging in an argument with production.

Amid what was assumed to be scenes for the new episodes, the said contestant and her family were fuming with production, who allegedly banned them from wearing masks in the office of Dr. Now.

TLC has not yet responded to the footage, or the claims against their team.

