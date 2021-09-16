'Virgin River' Season 4 Release Date, Cast and Plot - Everything We Know

Virgin River season three came to an end with a major cliff hanger involving the pregnancy of the series' main cast member, Alexandra Breckenridge. So, not surprisingly, fans of the Netflix romantic drama are anxiously awaiting the release of Season 4.

Developed by Sue Tenney and based on the Virgin River novels written by Robyn Carr, the program, which debuted in December 2019, had a Rotten Tomatoes approval rating of 71% during its third season and continued to draw in huge numbers in the ratings.