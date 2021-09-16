Trending Stories
Celebrities

Rebel Wilson Impresses In Unzipped Swimsuit After Weight Loss

Celebrities

Bethenny Frankel Shows How Underwear Functions 'As A Bikini'

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Trade Would Send Karl-Anthony Towns To Rockets For Package Centered On Christian Wood

Celebrities

Irina Shayk Breaks Silence On Kanye West Dating Rumors

TV

'Virgin River' Season 4 Release Date, Cast and Plot - Everything We Know

Basketball

LeBron James Is On Steroids Or PEDs, Influential Sports Anchor Claims

NBA Rumors: Cavaliers Could Offer Collin Sexton & Kevin Love To Lakers In Exchange For Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook wearing a casual attire
Shutterstock | 564025
Basketball
JB Baruelo

As the start of the 2021-22 NBA season draws closer, several crazy trade ideas continue to surface in the league. These include a hypothetical blockbuster deal between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers involving former UCLA Bruins teammates, Russell Westbrook and Kevin Love, and Collin Sexton.

In the proposed trade scenario by Kenneth Teape of NBA Analysis Network, the Cavaliers would be sending a package that includes Love, Sexton, and Cedi Osman to the Lakers in exchange for Westbrook and Kent Bazemore.

Lakers Turn Russell Westbrook Into Three Intriguing Pieces

Russell Westbrook waiting for the ball
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Russell_Westbrook_Rockets_(cropped).jpg

As of now, there's no indication that the Lakers are planning to trade Westbrook anytime soon. The Lakers are only expected to consider such a trade scenario if Westbrook proves to be a bad fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. By sending Westbrook to Cleveland, the Lakers would be acquiring three intriguing pieces in Love, Westbrook, and Cedi Osman.

Sexton and Love could join James and Davis in the starting lineup, while Osman could boost the Lakers' second unit and serve as the primary backup for LeBron.

Kevin Love Finally Reunites With LeBron James

Kevin Love shaking hands of his teammates
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Kevin_Love_(33717247068).jpg

It would definitely be intriguing to see Love reuniting with his former Cavaliers teammate, LeBron, in Los Angeles. Love and James played together in Cleveland for four seasons where they made four consecutive appearances in the NBA Finals and won an NBA championship title in 2016.

Love may have gone through plenty of ups and downs in the past years but when he's 100 percent healthy, he would be a valuable sidekick for James in the 2021-22 NBA season. Love would give the Lakers another veteran big man who is capable of knocking down shots from beyond the arc.

Why The Cavaliers Would Make The Trade

Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles the bal down court.
Wikimedia

The proposed trade deal would be worth exploring for the Cavaliers if they don't have any plan of giving Sexton a massive contract extension. Instead of losing him as a free agent without getting anything in return, the hypothetical blockbuster would allow them to use Sexton as the main trade chip to dump Love's massive contract while acquiring an All-Star caliber point guard in Westbrook.

Bazemore may only be included in the deal for salary-matching purposes, but he could also be useful for the Cavaliers if they want to become a more competitive team next season.

Russell Westbrook Carries Cavaliers To 2022 NBA Playoffs

Cleveland Cavaliers players.
Wikimedia

Westbrook won't make the Cavaliers an instant title contender, but his potential arrival in Cleveland could help them speed up the timeline. Adding him to the core of Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen would give the Cavaliers a better chance of returning to the playoffs in the 2021-22 NBA season.

In Westbrook, the Cavaliers would be getting a leader and a walking triple-double machine. Last season, he averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Latest Headlines

'My 600-Lb Life' Star Dr. Now Under Fire For Joking About Pandemic Weight Gain

September 16, 2021

'Call Her Daddy's' Alexandra Cooper Flaunts Massive Fries Appetite

September 16, 2021

Gabby Petito Disappearance: Bodycam Footage Released, Boyfriend Still Won't Talk

September 16, 2021

Alex Murdaugh Turns Himself In, Arrested for Insurance Fraud Related to Shooting

September 16, 2021

Irina Shayk Breaks Silence On Kanye West Dating Rumors

September 16, 2021

'Virgin River' Season 4 Release Date, Cast and Plot - Everything We Know

September 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.