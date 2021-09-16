NBA Rumors: Cavaliers Could Offer Collin Sexton & Kevin Love To Lakers In Exchange For Russell Westbrook

As the start of the 2021-22 NBA season draws closer, several crazy trade ideas continue to surface in the league. These include a hypothetical blockbuster deal between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers involving former UCLA Bruins teammates, Russell Westbrook and Kevin Love, and Collin Sexton.

In the proposed trade scenario by Kenneth Teape of NBA Analysis Network, the Cavaliers would be sending a package that includes Love, Sexton, and Cedi Osman to the Lakers in exchange for Westbrook and Kent Bazemore.