Jessica Simpson's Appearance Sparks Concern During Family Shout-Out

Jessica Simpson smiles close up
Shutterstock
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Jessica Simpson has raised an alarm as comments to her latest Instagram photo rack up. The 41-year-old actress and fashion mogul is fresh from an update celebrating husband Eric Johnson's 42nd birthday - while plenty of fans gushed over the blonde's stunning family snap, users are now honing in on the blonde's face as they continue to allege she's had work done.

Jessica updated her Instagram on Wednesday night and with a photo featuring hubby Eric, plus kids Maxwell, Ace, and 2019-born Birdie Mae. See the drama below.

Shares Stunning Snap On Husband's Birthday

Jessica Simpson and family in home selfie
JessicaSimpson/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Simpson went the whole hog with her family of five, offering up a shot of everyone smiling while on oversized green couches and overlooking an outdoor terrace and lawns.

The Dukes of Hazzard star, flashing her toned legs and highlighting the 100 pounds she dropped in 2019, wore a loose and multicolored duster, plus socks and boots, with the statement shades also present - and the winner smile. Also featured was the family dog, plus a love-filled caption.

See The Photo Below

Taking to her caption, Simpson opened: "ERIC🙌🏼 42yrs ago today you were born and without a doubt I know that God created and shaped you to be my purest love, truest companion, my forever person, my ALL in everything, my everyday and night answered prayer before I even knew the words to speak."

The mom of three stated that she was "born to love" the former NFL player, adding that she feels "graced to be living within your soul," also making it clear that all three kids love their dad.

Fans Asking About The 'Face'

Jessica Simpson pool selfie with daughter
JessicaSimpson/Instagram

Simpson has, throughout 2021, faced fans alleging she's had Botox or fillers - or both. The star, who has not addressed the speculation, faced similar remarks in this post - "Jesus your face girl" was a rather blunt comment gaining likes as a fan threw shade.

"Easy on the lips," another said, using an emoji for their final word. Gaining over 170 likes was a comment simply reading: "Jessica! Your lips! Omg." A fan replying to that called the star's top lip "outta control."

Says She Won't Do Botox

In 2020, and ahead of her 41st birthday, Simpson spoke out, specifically stating that Botox isn't for her. The Open Book author confirmed that injections aren't on her agenda, stating:

'I got really into red light therapy. I went down a rabbit hole on this amazing facialist and I was like, 'Okay, I need something to tighten my skin, I just turned 40. I don't want to get Botox, I like my expressions. That's what makes me who I am.'

