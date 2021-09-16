Trending Stories
Celebrities

Rebel Wilson Impresses In Unzipped Swimsuit After Weight Loss

Celebrities

Bethenny Frankel Shows How Underwear Functions 'As A Bikini'

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Trade Would Send Karl-Anthony Towns To Rockets For Package Centered On Christian Wood

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Acquire Kristaps Porzingis For Three Players & Two 1st-Rounders In Proposed Deal

Celebrities

Gymnast McKayla Maroney Suffers Malfunction In Skimpy Bath Towel

BuzzWorthy

Florida Man Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend While Dressed As Dinosaur

Roger Stone Served 'Januay 6th' Lawsuit During Live Interview

GOP operative Roger Stone poses for a photograph.
Shutterstock | 98968
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Longtime Republican operative Roger Stone, a staunch Trump supporter, was seen near the Capitol during the January 6th attacks, but what was his role exactly?

Authorities are still investigating and prosecuting individuals who participated in the January 6th uprising on the United States Capitol, when a group of former President Donald Trump's supporters violently stormed the Capitol Building in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Now, it appears that authorities are probing Stone, as we has served a lawsuit during a live interview on Wednesday.

Read more below.

Listen Below

Stone appeared on on the Real Talk 93.3 radio show in St. Louis, Missouri, to discuss the possibility of Trump running for president again in 2024.

As reported by Newsweek, Stone said that he believes Trump must run for the White House.

But just as he was about to explain his reasoning, Stone's doorbell rang.

"Hold on a second, I have a process server at my front door about to serve me in the latest lawsuit. I'm gonna take this live on your radio show," he said.

Stone Gets Served

Shutterstock | 64736

Stone accepted the documents live on the show, which shocked the hosts.

"I'll be happy to accept," Stone could be heard telling the official who served him the lawsuit.

"Oh, yes, a civil court in the District of Columbia," Stone said.

"Alright, I have just been served in the January 6th lawsuit -- live, right here on your radio show," he continued, before making a joke and dismissing the lawsuit as "lawfare" and "harassment."

"This is a big, big stack of papers, which is good because we're out of toilet paper," Stone joked.

Stone Issues Statement

After the interview, Stone issued a statement, pleading with his supporters to donate to his legal defense fund so that he can fight back against "left-wing vultures" that want to prosecute him.

"I was served with this baseless, groundless, unsubstantiated harassment lawsuit filed against President Trump and me this morning. Lawfare! Help me fight these left-wing vultures by going to StoneDefenseFund.com," the Republican operative said.

According to Newsweek, the website states that Stone is raising money against "a new baseless falsehood" regarding his alleged involvement in the January 6 attacks on the Capitol.

J6 Defendants

Protests take place outside the U.S. Capitol.
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:2021_storming_of_the_United_States_Capitol_DSC09254-2_(50820534063)_(retouched).jpg

According to Business Insider, 642 people have been charged for participating the Capitol riots so far.

This number is expected to increase, since the FBI is still actively investigating the riots, combing through social media posts and video footage.

Democrats have pushed for a congressional probe into the Capitol attack, but Republicans have blocked their requests.

Matt Braynard, a former Trump campaign strategist, is organizing a Justice for J6 rally to express support for the defendants. In anticipation of the event, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Capitol police erected fencing and increased security.

Latest Headlines

Nicki Minaj Stands Firm As 'Ballghazi' Backlash Grows

September 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Frank Ntilikina Could Leave Knicks For Mavericks

September 16, 2021

Kim Kardashian Claps Back Over Faceless Met Gala Look

September 15, 2021

Amelia Hamlin Flaunts Happiness Hack After Scott Disick Split

September 15, 2021

NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Acquire Kristaps Porzingis For Three Players & Two 1st-Rounders In Proposed Deal

September 15, 2021

'Schumacher' Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know So Far

September 15, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.