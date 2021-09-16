Nicki Minaj Stands Firm As 'Ballghazi' Backlash Grows

Rapper Nicki Minaj made waves this week when she suggested that people should be careful about taking the coronavirus vaccine.

Minaj took to Twitter saying that a friend of her cousin's in Trinidad had a jab and experienced terrible side effects -- his testicles swelled up and he became impotent, she wrote.

Media figures, public health officials and other celebrities were quick to condemned Minaj, accusing her of spreading vaccine misinformation.

Here's the latest update on the scandal, which has been dubbed Ballghazi.