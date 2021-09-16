NBA Rumors: Frank Ntilikina Could Leave Knicks For Mavericks

When they selected him as the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, the New York Knicks viewed Frank Ntilikina as one of the young players that would lead them back to title contention. Unfortunately, Ntilikina has failed to live up to expectations from a lottery pick and struggled to make himself fit with the Knicks,

In the four seasons that he played as a Knick, the 23-year-old French point guard only averaged 5.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting 36.6 percent from the field, per ESPN.