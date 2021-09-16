Elizabeth Hurley Smolders In String Bikini With Irresistible Offer

Trending Stories
Elizabeth Hurley close up
ElizabethHurley/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Elizabeth Hurley is melting down Instagram in an eye-popping string bikini as she offers something fans just can't resist. The 56-year-old model and Austin Powers actress continues to promote her 2005-founded Elizabeth Hurley Beach brand on social media, with a new photo showing the ex to actor Hugh Grant proving just why her company has been going strong over 15 years.

Posting on Wednesday, the British beauty stunned in a skimpy white bikini top, with the bombshell shot also promising fans a 30% off deal.

Stuns In Bikini She Designed Herself

Elizabeth Hurley headshot
Shutterstock | 842236

Scroll for the photo. Plenty on Hurley's feed come dedicated to her popular brand, although no tag was used in her latest video as she rolled around a garden in a tiny yellow bikini to shout out the end of September's sunshine.

Shot in black-and-white and shooting down the lens with a direct gaze, the star was seen flaunting her cleavage in a simple white bikini top, also delighting her 2.1 million followers with highlighted cheekbones and a distinct '90s supermodel finish - Liz opted out of clarifying if her shot was a throwback.

See The Stunning Shot Below

Taking to her caption, Hurley wrote: "Special White Edit at 30% off," then driving fans to her website. The post quickly saw Liz called the "most beautiful woman in the world." The star had last offered 30% off on September 1 as she posed in a plunging turquoise one-piece and showed off her stunning smile - keep scrolling for that shot.

“We’ve sold a lot of bikinis since we started," Hurley states on her website. "We’ve expanded the line a great deal since then and the collection is much broader."

Shoppable For Teens

Elizabeth Hurley on steps in a dress
ElizabethHurley/Instagram

While the bulk of Liz's clientele is likely over 35, the brand does cater to girls as young as 13. "Our line for young girls is adorable. I hope we can keep going from strength to strength,” Hurley adds. The model, making 2020 headlines for saying she's "too old" to frolic public beaches in a bikini, continues:

“I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong. I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age."

Stuns At 56

Continuing to defy her years much like 54-year-old Salma Hayek and 52-year-old Jennifer Lopez, Hurley is still turning heads for looking closer to 40 than 56. In 2018, Liz opened up to Woman & Home, revealing her #1 beauty tip.

"The one thing I swear by is moisturizer—and lots of it,” she said. “I'll moisturize my face about six times a day and my neck about 10 times a day." Liz also enjoys a healthy lifestyle with outdoor dog walks and gardening - "farmer" is part of her statement Instagram bio.

