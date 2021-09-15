Trending Stories
Amelia Hamlin Flaunts Happiness Hack After Scott Disick Split

Amelia Hamlin close up
AmeliaHamlin/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Amelia Hamlin is showing off her happiness hack as she lives her best single life following her split from Scott Disick this month. The 20-year-old model, first linked to 38-year-old Disick in October 2020, is fresh from ending things with the Talentless founder, but she isn't hiding home under the duvet.

Amelia, who has been walking the runway at NYFW since reportedly dumping Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Scott, today updated her Instagram with a little Flawless Beauty action - and a reminder of how she's doing.

Finding Happiness After Scott Disick

Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick by the water
AmeliaHamlin/Instagram

Scroll for the video. Amelia is, per sources at Us Weekly, the one who ended the relationship. The daughter to 58-year-old Bravo star Lisa Rinna had, throughout her romance with Disick, made headlines for being 18 years younger than the dad of three.

On Wednesday, posting for her 1.1 million Instagram followers, Amelia shared video footage of herself doing up her nails, with a caption talking about feeling "better" as a result of getting her nails done. See it below.

Scroll For The Video

The video showed the face of Alo Yoga at home and using home equipment to fashion herself a stylish purple manicure. Using the Salon Nails product as she wore a plunging black top, Amelia showed off her home mani skills, plus the plump pout she's inherited from Rinna Beauty founder mom Lisa.

"Anyone else just feel better when their nails are done? my mom said it best "if i feel better, i'm nicer, if i'm nicer, my life goes better," Amelia opened. More after the video.

Moving On After Dumping Scott

Amelia Hamlin in underwear
AmeliaHamlin/Instagram

Continuing, Amelia added: "Flawless Salon Nails creates the perfect mani/ pedi at home or on the go!" The post, a paid partnership, which adds to the model's portfolio of sponsored gigs, also came with her telling fans to "grab your own Salon Nails" at CVS. Flawless Beauty is also fronted by 25-year-old actress and former Disney star Dove Cameron.

Shortly before splitting from Disick, Amelia had written: "Never settle for less. Not with your job, your friends, and especially not with your heart" in a cryptic Instagram story, this as things were reported to be "rocky" with Scott.

Says Don't 'Shrink' Yourself

The Boux Avenue influencer added: "Continue to seek what you are looking for and do not shrink yourself for the sake of other people. You deserve the best."

The breakup came shortly after Disick shaded ex Kourtney Kardashian's romance with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker in alleged texts to the 42-year-old Poosh founder's former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. Younes shared the screengrabs to Instagram, something both Kourtney and Amelia stayed silent over. Kourtney and Scott share three children: Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

