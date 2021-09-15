Trending Stories
Kim Kardashian Claps Back Over Faceless Met Gala Look

Kim Kardashian close up
KimKardashian/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kim Kardashian is defending her controversial and faceless Met Gala look, one that came with the 40-year-old completely incognito as she wore a skin-tight black outfit with fabric entirely covering her face. The annual fashion event hosted in New York City came with A-Listers from singer Rihanna and supermodel Hailey Bieber to TikTok star Addison Rae, but KUWTK star Kim managed to top everyone in terms of media coverage.

Following memes and backlash over her Balenciaga look, the KKW Beauty founder has now clapped back.

Statement Met Gala 2021 Look

Kim Kardashian in black gown.
Shutterstock | 921176

Scroll for photos. The mom of four, who made 2019 Met Gala headlines for her wet-effect and tiny-waist corset look as she wore Mugler, this year went for Cardi B-adored designer Balenciaga.

The stark black Haute Couture gown, one bearing loose sleeves, a dramatic long train, and a clingy and rear-flaunting finish, came with black stiletto booties to match. Kardashian also wore a full face covering, plus gloves. No skin was on show, but the makeup mogul still caused a stir.

See The Look Below

The Met Gala's theme this year was "American Independence." Many criticizing Kim's look this year deemed the outfit ill-fitting for the theme. Muslims took to social media as they shaded Kardashian for a head finish not a million miles off a burka. The reality queen bee has now taken to social media to speak for herself.

Sharing an Instagram gallery of photos of herself in the statement ensemble on Tuesday, Kim wrote: "What's more American than a T-shirt head to toe?"

Nod To 'Donda?'

Many seeing Kim's look this year jumped to conclusions that the Yeezy-friendly getup was a shout out to estranged husband Kanye West and his new Donda album. Kim had made headlines ahead of the Met Gala for rocking a wedding dress to a Donda listening party as 44-year-old West released his latest EP.

“Here I go actin’ too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids / It’s a lot to digest when your life always moving,'" are lyrics now seeing fans assume the Yeezy boss cheated on Kim during their marriage.

Doesn't Want Dirty Laundry Aired

Kim, who has remained tight-lipped on suggestions that 2014-married West was unfaithful, is said to be wanting to avoid gossip.

“Kim doesn’t want Kanye to air out their dirty laundry,” a source tells Hollywood Life. “She is repeatedly getting hurt by his right to speech.” They continued that the “dirty laundry” is “bringing back memories” of West's 2020 reveal that Kim allegedly considered aborting first-born daughter North West at the start of her pregnancy, something the rapper stated during his Presidential run rally last summer.

