Kim Kardashian Claps Back Over Faceless Met Gala Look

Kim Kardashian is defending her controversial and faceless Met Gala look, one that came with the 40-year-old completely incognito as she wore a skin-tight black outfit with fabric entirely covering her face. The annual fashion event hosted in New York City came with A-Listers from singer Rihanna and supermodel Hailey Bieber to TikTok star Addison Rae, but KUWTK star Kim managed to top everyone in terms of media coverage.

Following memes and backlash over her Balenciaga look, the KKW Beauty founder has now clapped back.