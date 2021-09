Britney Spears has broken her silence on her shock Instagram delete. The 39-year-old pop princess still had fans going wild over her engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari when she deleted her Instagram yesterday - followed by 34 million, the feed documenting the "Toxic" singer's life is now blank and not to be found.

Britney has now taken to Twitter to address her actions on social media, specifically explaining why she chose to delete her Instagram. See her words and the engagement news below.