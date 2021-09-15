NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Acquire Kristaps Porzingis For Three Players & Two 1st-Rounders In Proposed Deal

Since the start of the 2021 offseason, rumors have been continuously swirling around Kristaps Porzingis and his future with the Dallas Mavericks. With his failure to live up to expectations as their second-best player, some people think that the Mavericks are better off using Porzingis as a trade chip to improve their roster around Luka Doncic this summer.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban may have said that they have no intention of moving Porzingis but if he struggles earlier in the 2021-22 NBA season, it wouldn't be a surprise if he suddenly changes his mind about keeping the Latvian center to their roster.