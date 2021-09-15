Trending Stories
NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Acquire Kristaps Porzingis For Three Players & Two 1st-Rounders In Proposed Deal

Kristap Porzingis shoots a basketball past two defenders.
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Since the start of the 2021 offseason, rumors have been continuously swirling around Kristaps Porzingis and his future with the Dallas Mavericks. With his failure to live up to expectations as their second-best player, some people think that the Mavericks are better off using Porzingis as a trade chip to improve their roster around Luka Doncic this summer.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban may have said that they have no intention of moving Porzingis but if he struggles earlier in the 2021-22 NBA season, it wouldn't be a surprise if he suddenly changes his mind about keeping the Latvian center to their roster.

Kristaps Porzingis To Boston Celtics

Kristaps Porzingis practicing his shooting
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Kristaps_Porzingis.jpg

One of the teams that could express a strong interest in acquiring Porzingis on the trade market is the Boston Celtics. In a recent article, Kenneth Teape of NBA Analysis Network discussed a hypothetical trade idea that would send Porzingis to Beantown before the 2022 trade deadline.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Celtics would be obtaining Porzingis and Trey Burke from the Mavericks in exchange for a package that includes Al Horford, Dennis Schroder, Aaron Nesmith, a 2022 first-round pick, and a 2024 first-round pick.

Why The Mavericks Would Make The Trade

Dennis Schroder complaining to the referee
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Bennett_Salvatore,_Dennis_Schroder_2015.jpg

The proposed trade deal would be worth exploring for the Mavericks, especially if they no longer see Porzingis as a franchise cornerstone. By sending Porzingis to Boston, the Mavericks would be acquiring a veteran center with plenty of playoff experience in Horford, a high-scoring guard in Schroder, a talented prospect in Nesmith, and a couple of future first-round selections.

Horford may already be on the downside of his career but compared to Porzingis, he's more durable and capable of going up against most starting centers in the league. Meanwhile, having Schroder in Dallas would ease the loads on Doncic's shoulder in terms of scoring and playmaking.

Celtics Take A Chance On Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis goes for an easy score
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Kristaps_Porzingis_floater.jpg

With his injury history and lucrative contract, giving up all those assets for Porzingis would undeniably be a huge gamble for the Celtics. However, if he can assure them that he's 100 percent healthy, Porzingis would be an incredible addition to the Celtics. He would give them a third star that fits the timeline of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, a very reliable scorer under the basket, a great rebounder, a quality rim protector, and a decent floor-spacer.

Last season, he averaged 20.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Kristaps Porzingis Would Welcome A Trade To Boston

Kristap Porzingis looks off in the distance.
Shutterstock | 64736

With the drama surrounding him, Doncic, and the Mavericks, a change of scenery would benefit Porzingis. Instead of spending another season in Dallas, the proposed blockbuster trade would allow him to have a fresh start in Boston. This could help return to the right path to becoming a legitimate superstar in the league.

Also, though he would need to accept the role as the team's third fiddle behind Tatum and Brown, playing for the Celtics would give Porzingis a realistic chance of winning his first NBA championship title next season.

