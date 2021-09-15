Trending Stories
Jamie Lynn Spears Counts Her 'Blessings' In Polka-Dot Miniskirt

Jamie Lynn Spears close up
JamieLynnSpears/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Jamie Lynn Spears has been counting her blessings as she celebrates the return of basic essentials after Hurricane Ida. The 30-year-old Netflix star and sister to Britney Spears turned heads three days ago as she went bombshell and leggy on Instagram, with the photos showing her celebrating having electricity again - and being able to put on "real clothes."

Posting before sister Britney fronted media outlets for her engagement to Sam Asghari and subsequent Instagram delete, Jamie Lynn stunned, and it was polka-dot central.

Could Finally 'Wash My Hair'

Jamie Lynn Spears with snacks
JamieLynnSpears/Instagrama

Scroll for the photos. Jamie Lynn has been busy pleading with fans to help the crisis in the South, although it was a change to something more upbeat on Sunday. The Sweet Magnolias actress, out of her signature long tees and shorts, posted with folded arms and flaunting her famous legs as she stood indoors in a polka-dot miniskirt.

Going high-waisted and looking like a doll in a tight white top with a square neckline, JLS sported a swept-up bun - with the caption alerting fans to it.

See Her Photos Below

Taking to her caption, the former Nickelodeon star told fans: "When you finally get electricity at your house, wash your hair, and put on real clothes," adding: "Still so many without power and many more who lost everything.. counting my blessings and continuing to help however I can #HURRICANEIDA #LOUISIANA."

A swipe to the right had also shown Spears pulling goody selfies, plus re-sharing the opening snap full-length for a much leggier finish as she wore cute pink shoes. Swipe below for the gallery - scroll for more.

All Silent Amid Britney Drama

Britney Spears in red dress
Shutterstock | 2914948

Jamie Lynn has not spoken out about 39-year-old Britney's swift Instagram delete yesterday. The Grammy winner's fans had barely gotten over her engagement announcement to personal trainer beau Asghari when the feed followed by 34 million disappeared. Britney is said to have been making a statement about the power of silence amid her conservatorship, possibly set to end as dad Jamie Spears files to end it all.

Jamie Lynn had supported Britney earlier this year, though, also claiming she and her daughters received death threats after doing so.

Supporting Sister Britney

In June, Jamie Lynn spoke out in support of her elder sibling, stating: "I'm so proud of her for using her voice."

"If ending the conservatorship... or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy - I support that." She added: "I am so proud of her for requesting new counsel like I told her to do many years ago."

Britney later made headlines for heavily shading Jamie Lynn, both directly and amid cryptic posts saying those closest to her were never around for her.

