Jamie Lynn Spears Counts Her 'Blessings' In Polka-Dot Miniskirt

Jamie Lynn Spears has been counting her blessings as she celebrates the return of basic essentials after Hurricane Ida. The 30-year-old Netflix star and sister to Britney Spears turned heads three days ago as she went bombshell and leggy on Instagram, with the photos showing her celebrating having electricity again - and being able to put on "real clothes."

Posting before sister Britney fronted media outlets for her engagement to Sam Asghari and subsequent Instagram delete, Jamie Lynn stunned, and it was polka-dot central.