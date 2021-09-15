Zlatan Ibrahimovic Says LeBron James Should Know Difference Between Sports & Politics 'If You Are Intelligent'

Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James is one of the prominent personalities in the world of sports. Despite his age, James is still capable of establishing an impressive performance on both ends of the floor and carrying his team to the championship. However, James isn't the type of superstar who only cares about sports.

Though he's giving most of his time to basketball, James, who has been a force for social change and political action, sees to it that he's well aware of what is happening in the real world.