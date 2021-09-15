Supermodel Elsa Hosk Criticized Over Naked Photo With Baby

Former Victoria's Secret Angel and supermodel Elsa Hosk is getting big-time slammed as she shares a nude photo of herself with her baby on Instagram. The blonde bombshell is fresh from a stripped-down shot with daughter Tuulikki Joan, one coming with panoramic Big Apple views and the 32-year-old looking stunning for a cheeks-out shot with her munchkin.

Elsa wound up receiving "child pornography" comments as her baby was also unclothed - the model has since clapped back over the Tuesday photo. Check it out below.