Supermodel Elsa Hosk Criticized Over Naked Photo With Baby

Elsa Hosk close up
Shutterstock | 3586184
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Former Victoria's Secret Angel and supermodel Elsa Hosk is getting big-time slammed as she shares a nude photo of herself with her baby on Instagram. The blonde bombshell is fresh from a stripped-down shot with daughter Tuulikki Joan, one coming with panoramic Big Apple views and the 32-year-old looking stunning for a cheeks-out shot with her munchkin.

Elsa wound up receiving "child pornography" comments as her baby was also unclothed - the model has since clapped back over the Tuesday photo. Check it out below.

Shares Intimate Mom Snap

Elsa Hosk on the red carpet
Shutterstock | 842245

Scroll for the photo. Hosk welcomed her daughter in February of this year with beau Tom Daly, whom she began dating in 2015. The Swedish supermodel's photo showed her fully nude and by floor-to-ceiling windows while holding her baby.

"Let me tell you about the city where I fell in love with your dad," the caption read, with a swipe right showing the duo on a bed and, once again, overlooking NYC's skyline.

See The Photo Below

While the shots, shared with Elsa's 6.9 million followers, attracted over 800,000 likes - including likes from model Amelia Hamlin and socialite Paris Hilton - fans were quick to shade the nudity.

“Please don’t post your baby naked on social media, don’t think you want strange people taking pleasure out of this. And you don’t even have your kid’s permission (which is not possible bcs she’s a baby) what if your kid sees this in some years from now and didn’t want to be naked on IG,” one user wrote. More after the snaps.

Clapping Right Back

Elsa Hosk in feather dress
Shutterstock | 2131613

Elsa has since addressed the hate. The new mom took to social media as comments mounted up, responding: "If you think it's porn or a "thirst trap" shame on you, not shame on me."

The clap-back comes as a fan threatened to report Hosk's image on account of "child pornography," telling her: "You know you can get in serious trouble for posting child pornography right? I know you're a new mom but this is like basic knowledge." See more photos below.

Refuses To Live In 'Fear'

The catwalk queen, who called welcoming her daughter "the happiest day of my life" seven months ago, continued: "And if I choose to post that, that's my choice. If some sick person on the internet thinks it's porn that's that persons problem not mine."

She confirmed: "I refuse to live my life according to or in fear of sick people on the internet. I don't live in that fear..."

Hosk's beau Tom is CEO of Running Vision, a sunglasses company. The couple confirmed they were expecting in September 2020.

