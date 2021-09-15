NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Better Off Staying With Blazers Than Joining Lakers Or Warriors

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard is one of the superstars who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations since the start of the 2021 offseason. After being embarrassed by the short-handed Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, most people believe that Lillard would finally follow in the footsteps of other superstars and start finding his way out of Portland.

In the past months, Lillard has already been linked to several contenders that are in dire need of a backcourt boost to improve their chances of winning the NBA championship title next season.