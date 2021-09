Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi was infamously punched in the face by a man named Bradley Ferro during a season one episode of Jersey Shore, but where is that man today?

Years after the dramatic moment, in which Ferro shockingly punched Polizzi, who is quite tiny at just 4'8," for confronting him over a beer he allegedly stole from her at a New Jersey bar, we're learning that Ferro actually got dealt with some much-deserved karma from an opponent more near to his size.