Rebel Wilson Impresses In Unzipped Swimsuit After Weight Loss

Rebel Wilson close up
RebelWilson/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Rebel Wilson is big-time impressing the 'Gram in a sporty and unzipped red swimsuit as she continues to highlight her 70-pound weight loss. The 41-year-old actress has been on vacation in stunning French Polynesia, with photos on her Instagram inviting fans along for the ride.

Posting with a celebration of life and joking about "Rebel Island," the Pitch Perfect star stunned fans with her slimmed-down silhouette, and she picked the perfect beach look to show off her 2020-commenced "year of health."

Stuns After 70-Pound Weight Loss

Rebel Wilson in a tee outside
RebelWilson/Instagram

Scroll for the snaps of Rebel confidently flaunting her healthier lifestyle and the trimmed-down waistline. The Aussie, who now fronts Olly wellness, had posed from turquoise ocean waters and backed by beachy horizons as she was held up by a shirtless male in swim trunks. Wilson, in a long-sleeved red bathing suit, wowed as she showed off her legs, with a swipe right showing the one-piece unzipped.

Keep scrolling for the snaps.

See The Photos Below

The Senior Year star, gearing up for the release of her new movie, went pretty Baywatch in her second image as she posed from a yacht and in shades, with the caption reminding fans of the Hollywood star perks.

"Adventuring on the remote islands of French Polynesia is ABSOLUTE PARADISE. I’ve loved learning about how @thebrandoresort is conserving their eco-system and the environmentally friendly ways they do things on the island," Rebel wrote, but she waited to reveal that the whole thing had been a birthday event. Swipe below for both photos, scroll for more.

Scroll For More Photos

Rebel Wilson by a trailer
RebelWilson/Instagram

Wilson added: "Thank you to all the amazing staff who made my birthday so magical, you guys have literally and spiritually “lifted me up.” 🏝#RebelIsland."

Quick to leave a like was 30-year-old sister to pop princess Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn. Rebel has since updated with a stunning black swimsuit snap while backed by the Statue of Liberty as she thanked NYC - the 9/11 post was, however, shaded as fans thought Rebel was making it about herself. "No 9/11 tribute though??" one asked.

Opens Up On Weight Loss

In November 2020, and after hitting her goal weight of 165 pounds, Rebel opened up on Instagram Live, revealing a mindful eating approach.

"You feel satisfied and then you stop eating," she said. "Whereas if I’m eating a whole frickin’ bag of chips I’m just like devouring that and suddenly there’s a ton of calories and game over and yeah, no weight loss that week."

Rebel also admitted to turning to chocolate as a vice after a hard day of shooting - a work in progress.

