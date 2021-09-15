Rebel Wilson Impresses In Unzipped Swimsuit After Weight Loss

Rebel Wilson is big-time impressing the 'Gram in a sporty and unzipped red swimsuit as she continues to highlight her 70-pound weight loss. The 41-year-old actress has been on vacation in stunning French Polynesia, with photos on her Instagram inviting fans along for the ride.

Posting with a celebration of life and joking about "Rebel Island," the Pitch Perfect star stunned fans with her slimmed-down silhouette, and she picked the perfect beach look to show off her 2020-commenced "year of health."