Donald Trump Wants To Run In 2024, But Says America Will End By Then

In a new interview with Newsmax, former President Donald Trump commented on a wide variety of issues, and addressed speculation that he is looking to launch a comeback presidential bid in 2024.

Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden, but still maintains that it was rigged and rife with widespread voting fraud.

The former commander-in-chief has made it clear that he intends to seek another term in the White House, which he confirmed in his Newsmax interview, but he also said that the United States will cease to exist by then.

Read more below.