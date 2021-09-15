Trending Stories
Donald Trump Wants To Run In 2024, But Says America Will End By Then

Former President Donald Trump looks on.
Shutterstock | 4083826
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

In a new interview with Newsmax, former President Donald Trump commented on a wide variety of issues, and addressed speculation that he is looking to launch a comeback presidential bid in 2024.

Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden, but still maintains that it was rigged and rife with widespread voting fraud.

The former commander-in-chief has made it clear that he intends to seek another term in the White House, which he confirmed in his Newsmax interview, but he also said that the United States will cease to exist by then.

Read more below.

Trump Says America Will End Within Three Years

As Vox journalist Aaron Rupar reported via Twitter, speaking with Newsmax host Sean Spicer, Trump said that Biden is not even running the government.

Former President Barack Obama, he claimed, is actually the one in charge.

Trump also said that "our country has gone really downhill in the last eight months like nobody's ever seen before."

"And you go to these elections coming up in '22 and '24 -- we're not going to have a country left. The election was rigged and we're not going to have a country left in three years, I'll tell you that."

Trump 2024 Rumors

Spicer also asked Trump to comment on speculation that he is thinking about launching a comeback presidential campaign, as a video on Newsmax's official YouTube channel shows.

The former president did not answer the question directly, presumably for campaign finance reasons, but made it clear that he is indeed interested in running again.

"I will probably not comment on that, but will tell you: I think you will be very happy, Sean. I think you and a lot of other people that love our country are gonna be very happy," Trump said.

Will America End Or Not?

Trump reiterated to Spicer that he could make a 2024 announcement soon, but noted that "you know that gets complicated."

"But you are going to be extremely happy, and this country is gonna come back again," the president said, minutes after predicting the end of America.

He then pivoted to bashing the Biden administration.

"We are a laughingstock all over the world. What happened in Afghanistan? What's happening at our border, where millions of people are coming in, we have no idea who they are. It's a disgrace. What's happening to our country?" he asked.

Trump Would Easily Win GOP Nomination

Former President Donald Trump looks on.
Shutterstock | 178841384

Virtually all polls suggest that Trump is by far the most popular Republican in the country and that he would easily win the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

A recent Emerson College poll found that Trump would beat Biden if they were to face off again, with 47 percent of Americans backing him over the Democrat.

Trump winning again would be a major upset, since Grover Cleveland was the only president in American history to lose in a presidential election and reclaim the White House four years later.

