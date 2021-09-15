Trending Stories
News

Gabby Petito Disappearance: Boyfriend Still Won't Cooperate With Police

Football

NFL Rumors: Former Patriots LB Reveals Controversial Reason Behind Cam Newton's Release

BuzzWorthy

Florida Man Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend While Dressed As Dinosaur

Celebrities

Gymnast McKayla Maroney Suffers Malfunction In Skimpy Bath Towel

Celebrities

Lisa Rinna Risks It With Leggy Met Gala Snap

Celebrities

Gymnast McKayla Maroney Reveals Medical Condition In Spa Shoot

NBA Rumors: Proposed Warriors-Wizards Blockbuster Would Send Bradley Beal & Kyle Kuzma To Golden State

Stephen Curry talking with Bradley Beal
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Stephen_Curry,_Bradley_Beal_(24439571609).jpg
Basketball
JB Baruelo

When the 2021 offseason started, most people were expecting the Golden State Warriors to resume their plan of adding a fourth superstar to their roster. The Warriors may have their trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green back in the 2021-22 NBA season but as of now, they must be aware that they will need additional star power to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the loaded Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title.

Though they are currently buried deep in the luxury tax hell, the Warriors have a plethora of trade assets that they could use to engage in a blockbuster deal.

Warriors Acquire Bradley Beal Before Training Camp In Proposed Trade

Bradley Beal taking a free throw
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Bradley_Beal_(24439342339).jpg

One of the dream trade targets for the Warriors is All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal. In a recent article, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report suggested seven NBA trades that need to happen before the training camp. This included the hypothetical blockbuster trade that would enable the Warriors to acquire Beal from the Wizards.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Warriors would be sending a package that includes Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and a top-five protected 2022 first-round pick to the Wizards in exchange for Beal and Kyle Kuzma.

Bradley Beal Joins Warriors' Death Lineup

Bradley Beal posing after hitting a three-pointer
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Bradley_Beal_(17258955166).jpg

Trading all those precious assets for Beal should be a no-brainer for the Warriors, especially if they are serious about maximizing the championship window of Curry, Thompson, and Green. The potential arrival of Beal in the Golden State would tremendously boost their performance on the offensive end of the floor.

Beal would give them a prolific scorer, a decent playmaker, rebounder, and an elite three-point shooter. Last season, he averaged 31.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. It would still take time for Beal to familiarize himself with the Warrior's system but once he builds good chemistry with Curry, Thompson, and Green, the Golden State could revive their "Death Lineup" next season.

Kyle Kuzma Helps Another Contender

Kyle Kuzma wearing his Lakers' jersey
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Kyle_Kuzma_-_47931417506.jpg

Kuzma isn't just included in the deal for salary-matching purposes. He may still be young, but he's someone who could make real contributions to an aspiring contender like the Warriors. During his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kuzma has appeared in the playoffs twice and won an NBA championship title in 2020.

Kuzma is only expected to come off the bench in the Golden State when needed, but he won't have a problem joining the starting lineup. With the years he spent with LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles, Kuzma has learned how to excel alongside superstars, making him an ideal supporting piece around Curry, Beal, Thompson, and Green next season.

Proposed Trade Helps Wizards Face The Inevitable

The Wizards may have said on numerous occasions that they have no intention of trading Beal and undergoing a full-scale rebuild, but if they suffer another huge disappointment next season, they would be taking a huge risk of losing their best player for nothing in the 2022 free agency.

Despite the roster upgrades that they made this offseason, the Wizards aren't in any way considered as a legitimate title contender in the Eastern Conference right now. The proposed blockbuster trade idea would help the Wizards face the inevitable departure of Beal from Washington.

By sending him to the Golden State, they would be acquiring three promising players in Wiggins, Wiseman, and Kuminga who would join Rui Hachimura and Deni Avdija and form the core of the next title-contending team that the Wizards would try to build in D.C.

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump Wants To Run In 2024, But Says America Will End By Then

September 15, 2021

Bethenny Frankel Shows How Underwear Functions 'As A Bikini'

September 15, 2021

Lisa Rinna Risks It With Leggy Met Gala Snap

September 15, 2021

Gabby Petito Disappearance: Boyfriend Still Won't Cooperate With Police

September 15, 2021

Andy Cohen Teases 'RHOBH' Reunion, Confirms There Were 'No Walk-Offs'

September 15, 2021

Lisa Rinna And Garcelle Beauvais Go To War At 'RHOBH' Reunion, Report Claims

September 15, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.