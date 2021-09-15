NBA Rumors: Proposed Warriors-Wizards Blockbuster Would Send Bradley Beal & Kyle Kuzma To Golden State

When the 2021 offseason started, most people were expecting the Golden State Warriors to resume their plan of adding a fourth superstar to their roster. The Warriors may have their trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green back in the 2021-22 NBA season but as of now, they must be aware that they will need additional star power to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the loaded Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title.

Though they are currently buried deep in the luxury tax hell, the Warriors have a plethora of trade assets that they could use to engage in a blockbuster deal.