Lisa Rinna Risks It With Leggy Met Gala Snap

Lisa Rinna close up
Shutterstock | 564025
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Lisa Rinna is bravely risking getting criticized (again) as she shares a leggy barefoot Met Gala run - but not quite what fans might think. The 58-year-old Bravo star, who did not attend the prestigious Met Gala event in New York City this year, has been updating her Instagram with photos of herself on the Met carpet, with two such images causing quite a stir for the mom of two's 2.9 million followers.

First came a plunging dress as Lisa edited herself into the Met venue. Following criticism there, Lisa braved her next post.

Her Met Gala Moment

Lisa Rinna at an event
Shutterstock | 564025

Scroll for the snaps. The Met Gala has, this year, made headlines for its high-profile absentees, not limited to 24-year-old makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, singer Miley Cyrus, and rapper Nicki Minaj - none attended.

Lisa kicked off in a deep-cut and busty yellow gown with ruched waist details and a very eye-popping finish - oh, and herself on what appeared to be the Met's steps. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was seen solo, with masked Met crew members and press way behind her and separated by a green hedge.

See The Photo Below

The former Melrose Place actress, clearly knowing she'd be entertaining her followers, wrote: "Repost from @themilliondollardiamond category is QUEENS ONLY. MY FAVE #metgala look."

While the post gained a like from 50-year-old talk show queen Kelly Ripa, not everyone was digging it. Over 78 users liked a reply telling the Rinna Beauty founder that her photo was "a bit desperate." "I agree," a fan replied. Scroll for the second photo - one involving actress Megan Fox - after the yellow dress.

Returns With Round Two

Lisa Rinna on the red carpet
Shutterstock | 842245

Quick to follow was a photo of 35-year-old actress Megan Fox, who made headlines for her cut-out and criss-cross red gown and blunt bangs as she graced the event this year. Of course, Lisa was back to her fun, with the image seeing Megan posing glamorously and Lisa running in the backdrop while in a very high-slit green dress. Cry-face emoji were the only caption in this shot.

"Hahahaha," one fan replied, with co-star Kyle Richards leaving a string of cry-face emoji.

Sharing Pregnancy Throwback

Lisa is also fresh from causing a stir with a baby bump throwback, one coming as a side-by-side shot of herself expecting daughter Delilah Belle and - in the exact same vintage Versace look - a grown-up Delilah echoing her mother's style.

"From my Vintage collection. @versace then, Pregnant with @delilahbelle And Now, @delilahbelle in the dress. ✨✨✨✨✨✨1997 and now In 2021," Lisa wrote. Together with husband Harry Hamlin, Lisa is also a parent to 20-year-old model and Alo Yoga face Amelia Hamlin.

