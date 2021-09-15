Trending Stories
Gabby Petito Disappearance: Boyfriend Still Won't Cooperate With Police

Gabby Petito records a video.
[YouTube][NewsNation Now]
News
Damir Mujezinovic

Long Island native Gabby Petito, 22, and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie went on a cross-country road trip in July, but Petito never returned home.

Laundrie drove back to his North Port, Florida home alone, in his girlfriend's 2012 Ford Transit van.

The couple's trip was documented on Instagram and other social media, but Petito seemingly vanished near the Grand Teton National Park in the state of Wyoming.

Laundrie and his parents have refused to cooperate with the police, issuing statements through their lawyers.

Petito's parents last heard from her late last month.

Laundrie Issues Statement

This week, as The New York Post reported, Laundrie issued a statement through his lawyers.

"I understand that a search has been organized for Miss Petito in or near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. On behalf of the Laundrie family it is our hope that the search for Miss Petito is successful and that Miss Petito is re-united with her family."

"On the advice of counsel the Laundrie family is remaining in the background at this juncture and will have no further comment," the statement continued.

Laundrie Won't Cooperate With Police

Laundrie is still refusing to cooperate with the police.

This week, his parents turned away police from their home, where officers were seen leaving a pink envelope. Reporters have spotted both of the man's parents returning home and tried to talk to them, but they've refused to comment on the case.

"We talked to the parents, who did not make him available," North Port city spokesman Josh Taylor explained, saying that North Port police are working together with Suffolk County police on Petito's case.

"Anywhere USA is what we’re working on," Taylor said.

Mysterious Disappearance

About two weeks before Petito was reported missing, Utah police was called for an incident involving her and Laundrie, as reported by Fox News.

As Moab Chief of Police Bret Edge explained, "our officers did respond to an incident involving Brian Laundrie and Gabrielle Petito on 12 August 2021 however, neither Brian or Gabrielle were the reporting party."

"Officers conducted an investigation and determined that insufficient evidence existed to justify criminal charges," Edge added.

Petito's Ford Transit has been seized and is being forensically examined by the FBI.

Grand Teton National Park

Grand Teton National Park
Shutterstock | 4263145

Petito’s last appearance was at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, but before that -- as photos posted to Instagram show -- she visited the Mystic Hot Springs and Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, and Arches national parks in Utah, according to Deseret News.

Portland, Oregon was reportedly supposed to be the couple's final destination.

Petito’s mother said she and her daughter were in contact throughout the trip and last talked via FaceTime in late August.

"It’s scary and it’s nerve-wracking. We don’t sleep. We’re just actively looking for her," Petito’s mother said.

