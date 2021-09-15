Gabby Petito Disappearance: Boyfriend Still Won't Cooperate With Police

Long Island native Gabby Petito, 22, and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie went on a cross-country road trip in July, but Petito never returned home.

Laundrie drove back to his North Port, Florida home alone, in his girlfriend's 2012 Ford Transit van.

The couple's trip was documented on Instagram and other social media, but Petito seemingly vanished near the Grand Teton National Park in the state of Wyoming.

Laundrie and his parents have refused to cooperate with the police, issuing statements through their lawyers.

Petito's parents last heard from her late last month.