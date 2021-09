Alexandria Daddario and Andrew Form began dating earlier this year, having gone public in May of this year with a photo shared to the actress' Instagram page. And currently, they seem to be going strong as their relationship continues.

In addition to being spotted together on a number of occasions in recent months, Daddario has shared a series of social media photos of the two of them, including one in early July of the two of them on the red carpet at the premiere of The White Lotus.