Andy Cohen filmed the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 reunion with his Bravo cast, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Kathy Hilton, on Friday, and days later, he addressed the taping on his SiriusXM Radio show.

While chatting about the event with his guest, John Hill, Cohen confirmed that Jayne, who was accused of embezzlement and sued numerous times amid production on the episodes, was a big part of the episode.