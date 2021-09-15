Lisa Rinna And Garcelle Beauvais Go To War At 'RHOBH' Reunion, Report Claims

Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais reportedly went to war during the taping of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 reunion last Friday.

Days after the ladies, including Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, and Sutton Stracke, united in Los Angeles to film the upcoming special, a Hollywood Life report has shared details about the drama that allegedly played out between Rinna and Beauvais, who have been at odds in recent months due to Rinna's apparent double standards for her friends.