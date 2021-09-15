Trending Stories
Lisa Rinna And Garcelle Beauvais Go To War At 'RHOBH' Reunion, Report Claims

Lisa Rinna wears a beige top and gold and silver earrings.
Shutterstock | 564025
Celebrities
Lindsay Cronin

Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais reportedly went to war during the taping of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 reunion last Friday.

Days after the ladies, including Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, and Sutton Stracke, united in Los Angeles to film the upcoming special, a Hollywood Life report has shared details about the drama that allegedly played out between Rinna and Beauvais, who have been at odds in recent months due to Rinna's apparent double standards for her friends.

Lisa Rinna Has Been Accused Of Going To Easy On Erika Jayne

Garcelle Beauvais wears a long-sleeved green wrap dress.
Shutterstock | 564025

As Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans may know, Rinna has been accused of having double standards because she failed to ask hard questions to Jayne in regard to the claims of embezzlement made against her and her estranged husband, Thomas Girardi, after giving Denise Richards the third degree about her supposed affair with Brandi Glanville.

Prior to the season's premiere, Jayne and Girardi, who split in November 2020, were accused of stealing millions in settlement funds meant for his former clients, including a burn victim and orphans and widows of victims of a plane crash.

Lisa Rinna And Garcelle Beauvais Allegedly 'Went At It'

Lisa Rinna wears a one-shouldered dress and strapped heels.
Shutterstock | 564025

“Rinna and Garcelle went at it and they went at each other hard,” an insider explained to Hollywood Life. [Lisa and Garcelle’s fight was one of] the most dramatic moments of the reunion. There was a lot of fighting and yelling that’s been brewing between them all season and it came out.”

According to the source, Rinna and Beauvais went to war because Rinna felt that Beauvais purposefully told the ladies about Girardi continuing to call Jayne daily after their divorce, even though Jayne wanted to keep the information, which she revealed with cameras rolling, privately.

Andy Cohen Reportedly Asked Tough Questions To Erika Jayne

Garcelle Beauvais wears a white sweater dress and leopard-print boots.
Shutterstock | 673594

The insider went on to reveal that when it came to host Andy Cohen, he didn't hold back when it came to questioning Jayne about all that she and Girardi are accused of.

"Andy went hard on Erika. [Things] got heated between them a couple of times, but [Erika] held her own and answered everything she could answer. She felt good about how she handled herself and [remained] strong,” the source shared.

Later, Cohen addressed the taping on his radio show.

Andy Cohen Teased An Engaging 'RHOBH' Reunion On His Show

Lisa Rinna wears a printed blazer and pants set.
Shutterstock | 673594

"I think that I asked her everything. I mean, the viewers had amazing questions and I feel that we represented the tenor of what the viewers were feeling,” Cohen revealed. “I thought it was fascinating, it was engaging, it was surprising. And we did, we spoke about everything. I mean, name a topic and I’ll tell you if it was discussed.”

To see more of Rinna, Beauvais, and their cast mates, don't miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11, which are currently airing on Bravo this and every Wednesday night at 8/7c.

