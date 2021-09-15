'The Matrix Resurrections' Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

The Matrix is finally returning to theaters, as well as HBO Max, for a fourth installment of the hit franchise, titled The Matrix Resurrections.

Over 20 years after the first film was released, the Lana Wachowski-directed film, which follows Keanu Reeves in the characters of Thomas A. Anderson and Neo, the series is back, but without Laurence Fishburne, who has been featured in the role of Morpheus throughout the previous three movies.

With several awards under its belt, including , Academy Awards and BAFTAs, The Matrix 4 is sure to deliver, even though the cast may look a bit different.