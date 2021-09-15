Emma Watson Looks Back On 'Disturbing' Torture Scene For 'Harry Potter'

Emma Watson opened up about one of her most intense scenes of the Harry Potter franchise during a March 2019 interview with Live About.

While looking back at the time she spent on set, creating the dramatic moment, which came amid production on Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, when her character, Hermione, was being tortured by Death Eater, Bellatrix Lestrange, at Malfoy Manor, Watson admitted, via Showbiz Cheat Sheet, that while a lot went into filming the specific moment, not a lot was seen in the actual film.