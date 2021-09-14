Donald Trump Thinks Kevin McCarthy 'F*cked' Him, Book Claims

On January 6, when a group of rioters violently stormed the United States Capitol building, then-President Donald Trump found himself alone and isolated.

Few people in Trump's proximity backed his supporters' desperate attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and block Democrat Joe Biden from being inaugurated.

Trump was later impeached for inciting a violent insurrection. Even Republicans condemned his actions, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Trump still hasn't forgiven the California Republican, according to a new book.