Hornets' Kelly Oubre Shares Details Of New Clothing Brand 'Dope$oul'

Kelly Oubre Jr taking a picture outside of New Fashion Week event hall
Shutterstock | 173435930
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Six years since being selected as the No. 15 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, veteran small forward Kelly Oubre Jr. is set to join his fourth team this summer. After spending the 2020-21 NBA season with the Golden State Warriors, Oubre Jr. agreed to sign a two-year contract worth $26 million with the Charlotte Hornets in the 2021 free agency.

Oubre Jr. took his talent to Buzz City with the hope of helping them end their playoff drought next year. A month before the 2021-22 NBA season starts, Oubre Jr. is currently busy with his new clothing brand.

Kelly Oubre Jr. Introduces Dope$oul At New York Fashion Week

Kelly Oubre Jr. wearing a pink jacket
Shutterstock | 56763

Aside from his impressive performance on the court, Oubre Jr. is also known as one of the best-dressed players in the NBA. Recently, the veteran small forward took his love for fashion to the next level. According to NBA.com, Oubre Jr. has launched his clothing brand, Dope$oul, at a pop-up event during New York Fashion Week on Friday night.

The first limited capsule collection of Oubre Jr's clothing brand Dope$oul is set to be officially available on the market this fall.

Oubre's Dope$oul Features Nine-Piece Collection

Kelly Oubre Jr. holding a bottle of water
Shutterstock | 173435930

Dope$oul's first limited capsule collection featured nine pieces at the New York Fashion Week. As NBA.com noted, some of the outfits that were shown on Friday night include a grey “Rebirth” hoodie, a black “$till” hoodie, a grey “Unbound” tee, a black “Malibu” tee, black “Message” Sweats, cargo denim pants, black flare jeans, a puffer jacket, a “Reincarnated” rug, a branded baseball cap, and ski mask.

Some NBA personalities supported Oubre Jr. in the event, including Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Kelly Oubre Jr. Reveals Goal Behind Release Of Dope$Soul

Kelly Oubre Jr. in a Washington Wizards jersey.

In a recent interview with Mike Destefano of Complex, Oubre Jr. answered several questions regarding his new clothing brand Dope$oul. The veteran small forward also revealed to Destefano the main reason behind the release of Dope$oul.

“I just want to inspire the youth and the dope souls around the world who don’t have the same circumstances to pretty much feel confident in themselves and make decisions for themselves unapologetically,” Oubre Jr. said. “This is just the warm up for real.”

Kelly Oubre Jr. Balancing Time Between Fashion Business & NBA

Kelly Oubre Jr. in a pink plaid jacket on with colleague
Shutterstock | 56763

As of now, Oubre Jr. doesn't seem to have any problem working on his fashion business and preparing for his first year with the Hornets. However, when the 2021-22 NBA season officially starts, he said that he would be obliged to focus more on his basketball duties.

When he comes up with a new idea while he's away, Oubre Jr. said that he would just send the design to his team and let them handle everything. Oubre Jr's staff for his clothing brand includes a graphic design team, a project management team, and his fiancee, Instagram model, Shhy.

