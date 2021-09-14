Hornets' Kelly Oubre Shares Details Of New Clothing Brand 'Dope$oul'

Six years since being selected as the No. 15 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, veteran small forward Kelly Oubre Jr. is set to join his fourth team this summer. After spending the 2020-21 NBA season with the Golden State Warriors, Oubre Jr. agreed to sign a two-year contract worth $26 million with the Charlotte Hornets in the 2021 free agency.

Oubre Jr. took his talent to Buzz City with the hope of helping them end their playoff drought next year. A month before the 2021-22 NBA season starts, Oubre Jr. is currently busy with his new clothing brand.