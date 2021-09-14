Third Of Republicans Support Joe Biden's Vaccine Mandates, Poll Finds

President Joe Biden issued last week sweeping new coronavirus vaccine mandates, requiring all federal employees to be vaccinated and ordering businesses with more than 100 employees to vaccinate all workers or conduct regular testing.

Republican lawmakers and governors were quick to jump at the chance to criticize Biden, describing his decision as an unprecedented attack on personal freedoms and free enterprise.

But what do voters think? According to a new Axios poll, most American voters support the president's vaccine mandates.

