Justice For J6 Rally: Capitol Police Erect Fencing In Anticipation Of Protests

Scheduled to take place on Saturday, the Justice for J6 rally seems to have United States Capitol police concerned.

It remains unclear how many people will attend the demonstration, but those who do will be there to speak out in support of dozens of supporters of former President Donald Trump who are being prosecuted for storming the Capitol building on January 6 this year.

The protesters stormed the building and clashed with security forces in an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election and stop Democrat Joe Biden from being inaugurated.

According to Justice for J6 rally organizers, however, the rioters are being unjustly prosecuted.