Trending Stories
TV

Eterneva Called Out As A 'Scam' After 'Shark Tank' Appearance, But Experts Disagree

Football

NFL Rumors: Former Patriots LB Reveals Controversial Reason Behind Cam Newton's Release

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Marks VMAs In Undies With Fried Chicken

TV

'The Talk' Hosts Reveal Their Struggle With Pandemic Weight Gain & How They Are Taking Control Of Their Health

Celebrities

Emma Watson Admits Photographer Took Upskirt Photos On Her 18th Birthday

Celebrities

Amelia Hamlin Flaunts Braless Curves After Scott Disick Split

Justice For J6 Rally: Capitol Police Erect Fencing In Anticipation Of Protests

Fence around the Capitol.
[YouTube][WUSA9]
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Scheduled to take place on Saturday, the Justice for J6 rally seems to have United States Capitol police concerned.

It remains unclear how many people will attend the demonstration, but those who do will be there to speak out in support of dozens of supporters of former President Donald Trump who are being prosecuted for storming the Capitol building on January 6 this year.

The protesters stormed the building and clashed with security forces in an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election and stop Democrat Joe Biden from being inaugurated.

According to Justice for J6 rally organizers, however, the rioters are being unjustly prosecuted.

Justice For J6 Rally

Matt Braynard, a former Trump campaign strategist, is organizing the rally, according to US News.

"I am so proud of all of the brave patriots who participated in these rallies under the same threat to their rights of so many who are being held in prison now for a non-violent expression of their First Amendment rights," Braynard said last month.

Members of far-right groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, and other Trump loyalists who participated in the January 6 attacks are reportedly expected to attend the event.

Experts Sound Alarms

Initially, Trump supporters and far-right activists bizarrely, and without evidence, claimed that it was left-wing activists who stormed and vandalized the Capitol building.

Now, they claim that those who are being prosecuted for participating in the riots are actually "political prisoners" and need help.

Experts, like co-founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism Heidi Beirich, are sounding the alarm.

"Some people are calling it Jan. 6 trutherism -- they’re rewriting the narrative to make it seem like Jan. 6 was no big deal, and it was a damn big deal, and an attack on our democracy," Beirich said.

Capitol Police

Capitol police standing guard.
Shutterstock | 266684968

Capitol police seem to be bracing for the worst. On Monday, security fencing was approved for areas around the Capitol, demonstrating that there are concerns about the protest getting out of hand.

In a statement, Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger said that violence will not be tolerated, according to Fox News.

"We are here to protect everyone’s First Amendment right to peacefully protest. I urge anyone who is thinking about causing trouble to stay home. We will enforce the law and not tolerate violence."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, meanwhile, said that Capitol police seem "very, very well prepared."

Violent Extremism

Protesters gather outside the Capitol building.
Unsplash | Colin Lloyd

Politicians and media figures on both sides of the aisle have warned of the dangers posed by violent domestic extremism.

Notably, former President George W. Bush said in speech commemorating the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks that foreign and domestic extremists are "children of the same foul spirit."

In response, Trump slammed Bush and told him to stop "lecturing" Americans on what needs to be done when 9/11 happened on his watch.

"He shouldn't be lecturing anybody!" Trump said in a statement.

Latest Headlines

College Football: Updates On Texas A&M Aggies QB Haynes King's Injury

September 14, 2021

Baki Hanma Release Data, Cast And Plot - Everything We Know

September 14, 2021

NBA Rumors: Three Non-Hornets Team That Should Sign LiAngelo Ball

September 14, 2021

Melania Trump Refused To Condemn Violence As Rioters Stormed Capitol, Aide Claims

September 14, 2021

'Dear Evan Hansen' Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

September 14, 2021

Dan Levy Reveals If He Really Started The 'SNL' Kindness Tradition

September 14, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.