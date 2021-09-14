Trending Stories
Melania Trump Refused To Condemn Violence As Rioters Stormed Capitol, Aide Claims

Former First Lady Melania Trump looks on.
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Melania_Trump_at_IWOC_2017_A.jpg
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

On January 6, a violent group of far-right protesters stormed the United States Capitol building in order to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on behalf of then-President Donald Trump.

Unsurprisingly, they failed and Democrat Joe Biden was inaugurated on January 20 as the 46th President of the United States.

As rioters were storming the building and fighting with security forces, then-First Lady Melania Trump refused to call for peace, according to her then-chief of staff Stephanie Grisham.

Read more below.

What Happened On January 6?

As rioters were breaking through barricades outside of the Capitol, Grisham sent a text message to Melania Trump.

"Do you want to tweet that peaceful protests are the right of every American, but there is no place for lawlessness and violence?" the message read, as reported by Politico.

"No," the former first lady replied, according to Grisham's forthcoming book I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in The Trump White House.

When she received the text, Melania was reportedly at at the White House preparing for a photo shoot.

Melania Thinks 2020 Election Was Rigged

Like her husband, Melania believes the 2020 presidential race for rigged for Biden, according to Grisham.

Grisham writes in her book that she tried to persuade Melania to meet with Jill Biden, the current first lady, during the transition to arrange the traditional inauguration tea.

Melania refused to set up the meeting, telling Grisham that she wanted to "see what the West Wing does."

According to the former White House aide, Melania did not want to meet with Biden because she thought the 2020 election was illegitimate.

Melania Trump Hits Back At Grisham

Former First Lady Melania Trump looks on.
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:First_Lady_Melania_Trump%27s_Visit_to_Kenya_14.jpg

In a statement, Melania Trump's office dismissed Grisham's allegations, claiming that the former aide is trying to "gain relevance and money" by attacking the Trump family.

"The intent behind this book is obvious. It is an attempt to redeem herself after a poor performance as press secretary, failed personal relationships, and unprofessional behavior in the White House. Through mistruth and betrayal, she seeks to gain relevance and money at the expense of Mrs. Trump."

Grisham joined the Trump campaign in 2015 and remained in the White House until January 6, when she resigned in protest.

Grisham's Book

Former Melania Trump aide Stephanie Grisham speaks on ABC News.
[YouTube][ABC News]

Grisham will reveal in her book "surprising new scandals," a person familiar with the matter recently told Axios.

"Grisham knows where all the bodies are buried because she buried a lot of them herself," the person said, adding that Grisham "has receipts ... she was a press person and it was her job to make sure she knew what was happening."

Since leaving the White House, Melania Trump has stayed out of the spotlight and spent time with her family. She reportedly doesn't want her husband to run for president again.

