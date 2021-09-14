Melania Trump Refused To Condemn Violence As Rioters Stormed Capitol, Aide Claims

On January 6, a violent group of far-right protesters stormed the United States Capitol building in order to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on behalf of then-President Donald Trump.

Unsurprisingly, they failed and Democrat Joe Biden was inaugurated on January 20 as the 46th President of the United States.

As rioters were storming the building and fighting with security forces, then-First Lady Melania Trump refused to call for peace, according to her then-chief of staff Stephanie Grisham.

